'HanuMan' Teaser: Promising Extravaganza of Visuals

It looks like 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' has inspired the culture of the 'Cinematic Universe' across the globe. Post-Hollywood, Bollywood has introduced 'Astraverse', while Tamil Industry introduced 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe'. Now, it's time for Tollywood too, and 'HanuMan' marks the beginning of it.



Prashanth Varma, who made an interesting debut with 'Awe!', failed to establish himself as a mainstream filmmaker in Telugu Cinema. Although he gained a reputation, he couldn't score a single hit even after 3 films. Looks like this pushed him to create his own cinematic universe, he announced & released posters of 'HanuMan', starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, marking the beginning of Prashan Varma Cinematic Universe. The teaser of the film was dropped today, filled with spectacular visuals. It looks like the lead shall possess the powers of Lord Hanuman, a mythological & powerful character from the epic 'Raamaayanam', and soon shall become one for his village. The teaser also features many appearances of Hanuman, especially the ending one, where he is seen in penance, closed in an ice block, chanting the name of his lord Sri Rama.

The teaser looks really promising and the way Prashanth has borrowed mythology to inspire super hero is revered all across. Hope this shall become a successful culture rather than an overkill.



