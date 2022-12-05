Gujarat second phase poll, PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections at Nishan Public school, Ranip in Ahmedabad on Monday. He greeted people on his way to the polling station.



In the second phase of the elections, over 2.5 crore people will decide the fate of as many as 833 candidates for 93 assembly constituencies in 14 districts.

Out of 833 candidates, chief minister Bhupendra Patel has been competing with Congress party Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik for Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad district.

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani are in the fray for the last phase of the polling.

As many as 36,000 electronic voting machines are in use at 26,409 polling booths set up the Election Commission. There are 84,000 polling officers and 29,000 presiding officers are designated to facilitate the polling process across 14 districts in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi has said that they installed 93 model booths, 93 eco-friendly booths and 93 booths are managed by Divyang out of 26,409 polling స్టేషన్స్.