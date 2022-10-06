Gujarat becomes hotbed to fake currency notes & drugs

Gujarat state under the BJP rule became hotbed to the illegal entry of fake currency notes and drugs in to the country. Mundra Port in the state which was owned by Gautam Adani led Adani Group was in news due to the seizure of fake currency notes worth Rs. 317 crore in Gujarat. It is learnt that the cache of fake currency notes entered the country through the Mudra Port.

The Surat district police seized the fake currency from an ambulance and subsequently the Mumbai police arrested the kingpin in the case Vikas Jain who has been doing goods transport business at the Mundra Port on the name of VRL Logistics.

Official reports showed that the authorities from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized drugs worth Rs.23000 crore from the ports in the BJP-ruled Gujarat within one year. By doing so, they prevented the illegal entry of the drugs in to the country.

The illegal activities at the ports in Gujarat become a threat to the nation. It all started with the implementation of disinvestment policy by the Modi Government where the ports fall in to the hands of private players like Gautam Adani. Money plays major role and there is no guarantee towards thorough checking of goods importing from other countries to India.

Now time has arrived for the BJP government in Gujarat to come out of the slumber. Forget about competing with other states in terms of development. It should not stand first as a center to illegal activities in the country. The state government has to curb the menace of drugs and fake currency notes. Otherwise it will become a threat to Gujarat as well as the nation.