Gujurat to go for elections in two phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday. The chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the elections will be held in two phases in which the first one will be on December 1 and the second phase of the polling will take place on December 5. The counting of votes and declaration of the result is scheduled on December 8, on the same day where the counting of votes related Himachal Pradesh takes place.

According to the schedule, polling will be held for 89 seats in the first phase and 93 seats in the second phase where as many 4.9 crore people will exercise their right to vote.

The CEC said that as many as 51,000 polling centers will be arranged for polling. He said that the release of the schedule was delayed due to Morbi tragic incident in Gujarat.

The present tenure of Gujarat Assembly will be completed on February 18, 2023. In 2017 elections, the BJP led NDA front won 99 seats out of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. Congress party secured 77 seats in the same elections. As by-elections to so many seats were held in recent times, the strength of the NDA front raised to 111 seats.

There is a triangular contest between the ruling NDA front , Aam Admi Party and Congress party in the upcoming Assembly elections, where the trio have been putting all efforts to emerge as victorious in the elections where the entire nation has been looking at Gujarat with curiosity.