'Godfather' revenue witnesses a drop on Monday

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather is the only film that withstood the competition of other movies at the box office for this Dusshera season. The film was directed by Mohan Raja. The movie unit was extremely happy with the reception to the film at the box office. However, the trade reported that the movie underwent a downfall in collections on Monday.

The estimates reveal that there is a huge fall in the film's collections. The movie was valued at around 92 crore rupees worldwide in terms of its theatricals. But, the film could only manage to earn 47 crore rupees share in five days, which is very less.

The film performed well on the first three days of its release, and thanks to the festival because of which families flocked to theatres.

However, on the first Monday, the film crashed at the box office, and the trade is expecting a slow run of the film now, at the box office.