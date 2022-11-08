Give priority to fulfill poll promises, KCR directs Kusukuntla

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Munugode MLA elect Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy to focus on fulfilling poll promises made to the people during the recent by-poll without fail.



The MLA elect met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad where the later felicitated him on his recent poll victory. Prabhakar Reddy thanked the TRS supremo and took his blessings.

K Chandrasekhar Rao remembered Prabhakar Reddy the promises made by him to the people at the time of poll campaign. It is here to mention that TRS working president, minister KT Rama Rao has earlier said that he will adopt Munugode and develop it on all fronts.

The CM has directed Prabhakar Reddy to focus on completion of development works on war footing basis. He also directed the newly elected MLA to make plan of action to fulfill the poll promises in coordination with the ministers and officials concerned in a transparent and fool-proof manner.

Chief Minister also asked Prabhkar Reddy to work in a way like that the people of the Munugode constituency have to recognise the difference between the previous MLA and the TRS MLA.

Munugode has to witness development in all fields before the upcoming elections, he said.

The chief minister's direction to Munugode MLA elect become significant after the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to complete all developmental works in the constituency within 15 days, as promised by the CM during his recent meeting in Chandur, on the day the result of Munugode by-poll was announced. The BJP State President also blamed TRS working president KT Rama Rao for not making any references to the party's election promises during his press conference on the day of poll outcome declared.

The TRS leaders said that CM's direction to Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy itself proves his commitment towards the development of Munugode irrespective of the demand made by Bandi Sanjay Kumar in this regard.