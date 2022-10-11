Ghar Waapsi in Munugode shocks the Saffron brigade

Chandur ZPTC Karnati Venkatesham who recently joined the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) has returned back to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS). He left the saffron party on the day the BJP candidate to Munugode Assembly constituency Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy filed his nomination papers in the presence of party state affairs in-charge Tarun Chug, party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Central Minister G Kishan Reddy.

It is a rude shock to Rajagopal Reddy who has been trying to attract leaders from other parties to the BJP by showing monetary benefits to them. He made huge claims that a large number of MPTCs, ZPTCs and sarpanches from the TRS will join the BJP in a big way. Rajagopal Reddy wanted to show his political influence in front of the party high command.

But deeply disappointing the BJP candidate, Karnati Venkatesham returned back to the TRS. He alleged that he was forced to join the saffron party. Venkatesham said that he was unable to adjust with the BJP. He made it clear that his political journey will be with the TRS forever.

Venkatesham said that TRS working president and minister KTR called me and asked me to stand in the side of development. He said that he along with his followers will strive hard to achieve bumper majority to the TRS candidate in Gattuppal and took part in the development of the mandal.

Former Chennur MLA Nallala Odelu who joined the Congress party has also returned back to the TRS along with his wife Nallala Bhagyalakshmi and his followers in the presence of the minister KTR in a short period.