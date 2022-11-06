Geethu Royal Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss 6 Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is almost at mid of the season and mostly only the strong contestants are left in the house. Meanwhile, as the weekend arrives, everyone is excited about the elimination and the latest buzz is that one of the strong contestants is going to be eliminated this week.

Reports suggested that Geethu Royal and Sri Satya scored least votes this week and among them both Geethu got eliminated. Geethu Royal is also a expected to be title contender. But, suprisingly her gameplay has turned out negative for her as many opiniated it as irritating. Therefore it is heard that, with least votes she got eliminated.

Meanwhile, it is said that though there was a plan to send one of them to the secret room, now Bigg Boss makers took that plan back and Geethu is going to be out of the house.

We have to see who will win the title.