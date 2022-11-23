FRO axed to death by Guttikoyas, CM announces Rs.40 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family

A sincere Forest officer was martyred related a podu land dispute in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ch Srinivasa Rao who tried to protect forest lands lost his life while performing his duty.

Going in to the details, Guttikoya tribals who occupied the forest lands illegally and farming them for a while tried to remove the plants planted by the forest officials at Bendalapadu forest area of Chandrugonda mandal near Errabodu on Tuesday morning. When forest department officials Srinivasa Rao and Rama Rao went there to stop them not to remove the plants, the illegal occupants together tried to attack the officers. Bendalapadu forest section officer Rama Rao ran away from the spot in order to save his life. In the mean time, the agitators attacked Srinivasa Rao with knifes and axes. The severely injured Srinivasa Rao was shifted to primary health centre at Chandrugondu. But his health condition was deteriorated. He lost his breath, when the forest department staff has been shifting him in an ambulance to Government Hospital at Khammam.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief on the brutal murder of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao by the Guttikoya tribals. He extended his sympathy towards the bereaved family, He ordered DGP Mahender Reddy to see that the culprits should be severely punished. The CM announced an ex-gratia of Rs.50 lakh to the family of the SFO. He also ordered the officials concerned to pay salary to the wife of the deceased till Srinivasa Rao reaches retirement age and provide government job to the eligible in the family. Based on the CM's instructions, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders. The CM also instructed ministers Puvvada Ajay and Indrakaran Reddy to perform the last rites of the martyred SFO with government honours and asked the duo to take part in the last rites.

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy expressed grief over the murder of Srinivasa Rao. He extended condolence to the bereaved family. The minister has assured severe action against the accused and categorically said that illegal encroachment of forest lands will not be tolerated at any cost.