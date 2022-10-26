Forget about Munugode, BJP Top brass in a fear of branding as Anti-BC Party

Loosing hopes on securing second position in the Munugode by-poll long back, it is learnt that the BJP high command is in a fear of the party getting a brand of anti-BC party. The political developments in the recent weeks have giving more strength to the fear of the party bigwigs. The high command also expressed its displeasure towards party state level leaders and party in-charges including Party State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP national secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, state affairs secretary Sunil Bansal and Joining Committee chairman Etala Rajendar for not averting the desertions from the party.



The BJP high command seems to be worried a lot after desertions of prominent leaders of the party especially from the BC community including Bikshamaiah Goud, Dasoju Sravan and K Swamy Goud where the TRS party welcomed them in to its fold with grand reception. According to the party sources, the entry of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud to the saffron brigade doesn't yield expected results in terms of attracting the BC leaders from other parties including the ruling TRS and the Congress party. It is learnt that the desertions of the BC leaders have sent a message to the BC leaders in other parties as well as the general public that the saffron party will not accommodate the BC leaders and will not treat them in a positive way.

According to the reliable sources in the party, the high command has been totally focusing on damage control measures in order to avert the brand of anti-BC party on the BJP in Telangana. It instructed the party state leaders to take steps in this regard. The BJP bigwigs also expressed their displeasure towards the state leaders for inviting a new trouble to the party in the form of Munugode by-poll which made the central governmentto award contracts worth Rs. 18,000 crore to the sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in order to make him to join the saffron brigade.