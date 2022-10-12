Finally, a progress in Rangamarthanda

Director Krishna Vamshi and actor Prakash Raj collaborated once again for the upcoming Telugu film Rangamarthanda. Billed to be the official remake of the Marathi hit film, Natasamrat, the movie is gearing up for a grand release soon. The film underwent multiple delays to date, and slowly, there is progress now.

The latest development around the project is that Prakash Raj is dubbing for the movie. After a long wait, Prakash Raj finally came forward to finish the film's dubbing. Most likely, he will complete it in a couple of days.

Krishna Vamshi reportedly faced many issues while working on the film. There are rumors that he had creative differences with Prakash Raj, because of which the versatile actor stayed away from the film for a short time.

Also, we hear that the film suffered a financial crisis. However, everything seems to be sorted now, and the team is working on bringing the film for a grand release soon.

The film also features Ramya Krishnan, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Shivatmika Rajasekhar, Adarsh Balakrishna, Rahul Sipligunj, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others.