Fear of Munugode defeat, BJP plays another by-poll game

Central minister G Kishan Reddy indirectly admitted the defeat of the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the upcoming by election to Munugode Assembly constituency by saying that the election is not a semifinal. Creating more suspicious on the winning prospects of the party candidate, state BJP affairs in-charge Shiv Prakash and co in-charge Arvind Menon organized a meeting at the party state office in Hyderabad when the most of the cadre is camped at Munugode to intensify the poll campaign.



Sensing debacle at Munugode, the party bigwigs has been sending feelers that there is another by-poll to the one of the Assembly constituencies in the state in the month of January or February after a MLA belonged the community of Former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud who scheduled to join the saffron brigade at any moment. Rajya Sabha member K Laxman who is one step ahead of the other leaders in the party has made it clear that one more by-election to any of the Assembly seats in Telangana very soon.

It is learnt that as the BJP high command is also disappointed with the party's performance in attracting the Munugode voters and decided to put the blame of party's defeat in the constituency on Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. According to reliable sources, in order to divert the people's attention on the outcome of the by-poll, the party leaders are playing brain game on the name of another by election in the state in the near future.