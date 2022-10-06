Eye on Munugode, Modi government aims to stop Dalitha Bandhu & Rythu Bandhu schemes

Is the Bharatiya Janata Party sensed its defeat in the ensuing by-poll to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana? Is the BJP-ruled Central Government has been using the Election Commission of India as its pan to scrap the pro-poor schemes such as Dalitha Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu in Telangana by making freebies a debatable point?

The answer is yes according to the political analysts who are closely monitoring the recent developments took place in Telangana and Delhi in the backdrop of by-poll to Munugode Assembly constituency.

They are of the opinion that the BJP will not able to secure its deposit in Munugode. The reason they have is the saffron party played a major role in preparing ground work for the by-poll starting with the resignation of Congress sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The same party laid saffron carpet to him and made him its candidate in the by-poll. According to the poll pundits, the people of the constituency are of angry over BJP in this regard. At the same time, people are keen to vote the ruling party in Telangana which has been implementing pro-poor and pro-people welfare schemes like Dalitha Bandhu and Rythu Bandhu.

According to the reliable sources, the BJP has brought the issue of freebies at a debatable point in order to stop the implementation of the above said schemes in Telangana when the Election Commission raised the issue in a big way. The political analysts of the view that the same Election Commission has failed to brought the issue of loan waiver to corporate bigwigs in tune with hundreds of crores rupees from the pockets of the gullible tax payers. They said that the Munugode voters, who are very intelligent in nature, will not fall in the trap of the BJP and vote the ruling party in the state with a thumping majority.