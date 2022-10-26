Eye on General Elections-2024, Ram Temple opening date announced hours after Modi's visit to Ayodhya

Seems to be making the Ram temple in Ayodhya as one of the main poll planks to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its election campaign in the general elections-2024, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has announced that the temple will be opened for the devotees in January 2024. One has to check it whether it is a sheer coincidence or not but the announcement was made few hours after Prime minister Narendra Modi took part in Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi and launched the grand Deepotsav celebrations on the banks of the Saryu River.

The announcement become a point of debate among various political parties across the country, where the detractors of the saffron party have been arguing that the Ram Temple will opened to the devotees few months before the conduct of general elections-2022 and the saffron party will use the Ram Temple as its poll plank in the general elections from day one, after Prime Minister Modi performed the 'bhoomi puja' for the construction of the temple on August 5, 2020 when the Supreme Court paved the way for the temple in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019. Giving more strength to their argument the trust has made an announcement on the opening of temple to the devotees after installation of the idols of the deity on Makar Sankranthi day in 2024.

It is learnt that the BJP bigwigs are thinking of chalking out plans to take the issue of opening the Ram Temple to devotees under the Modi rule at Center among the people across the country. According to the party sources, after considering the importance of the auspicious Kartik month, the BJP high command will organize a meeting with party heads of various states very soon and instruct them to carry the issue of Ram Temple to the general public from rural to urban areas in their respective states by motivating the party leaders and the cadre in this regard.