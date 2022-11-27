Exclusive updates regarding Kamal's 'Indian 2'

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan has been recently hospitalized for respiratory issues and ended up being discharged in just a couple of days citing it is more or less a general health check-up. The next day he announced that he shall be joining the shoot of 'Indian 2'.

The recent schedule included the scenes between Kamal, Kajal Aggarwal and Bobby Simha. Post his discharge, the next schedule shall begin at a rocket set which is erected in Chennai. Reportedly, the shooting for the movie is said to be wrapped by the end of the year and the film will likely release in April 2023. Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover joins the cast for this schedule. According to our sources, Kamal Haasan will move on to H. Vinoth's quick project after wrapping this and then he shall join Mani Ratnam for #KH234. It is also said that the team is aiming to release for Diwali 2023.

While the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, Ravi Varman is handling the cinematography. It stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Delhi Ganesh and Yograj Singh among others