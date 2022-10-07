EC to release notification for Munugode by-election today, nominations to begin

Highlights: The Telangana State Election Commission is all set to release the notification for the by-election of the Munugode Legislative Assembly seat of Nalgonda district on Friday.





The Telangana State Election Commission is all set to release the notification for the by-election of the Munugode Legislative Assembly seat of Nalgonda district on Friday. The officials have completed all the arrangements to this extent and will start receiving the nominations from today to till October 14.



The Nalgonda district collector said that the Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy said that Jagannath Rao will act as the returning officer while the process of nominations continues in the office of Chandur tahsildar office. Meanwhile, the Election Code has been in force since the 3rd of this month.

It is learned that the officials have geared up to conduct the by-election peacefully and have set up special teams to oversee the election process to avoid any untoward incidents.

It is said that the candidates can file the nominations from 11 am to 3 pm and only five people will be allowed to enter the office along with the candidate who is filing the nomination. The officials will scrutinise the nominations on the 15th of this month followed by the withdrawal of nominations on the 17th, polling on November 3, and counting on November 6.