Don't blame squirrel on farmers' death, Pawan Kalyan advises officials

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of three farmers in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh who were electrocuted while high tension wires fell on them in the farm fields. He urged the state government to help the bereaved families in all aspects.

Recollecting the earlier incident of as many as 8 farm labourers were electrocuted to death when high tension wires fell on the auto they have been travelling in Budampalle of Sri Satya Sai District where the officials concerned has blamed squirrel for the mishap that sniped the wire and caused short circuit, Pawan Kalyan advised the electricity officials don't blame squirrel for the latest mishap by saying the cock and the bull stories.

He said that the incident is very unfortunate and urged the authorities to maintain the high tension wires properly and focus on the supply of quality electricity. Pawan Kalyan demanded the state government to provide compensation to the families of the farmers.