Director learns from his 'remake' mistake

Merlapaka Gandhi is one of the talented filmmakers in Telugu. Having made his debut with the film Venkatadri Express, he shot to fame in the industry. The sensational filmmaker is currently busy with the promotions of his next film titled Like Share Subscribe. Interestingly, his last film was a remake. He remade the film Andhadhun in Telugu but tasted a big flop. It looks like the young director had learned a lesson of his own.

During the promotions of the film, Melapaka Gandhi said that he would never attempt doing remakes. The director revealed that there is no excitement in doing remakes.

"I will not do remakes again in my career. Everyone comes to the set with a visual already in their mind. I would prefer to do a small film but would never do a remake," said Merlapaka Gandhi.

Merlapaka Gandhi is currently promoting his new film Like Share Subscribe. The film is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow and it features Santosh Sobhan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles.