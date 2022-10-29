Dhoni locks lead pair for his debut production

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is venturing into film production, and his debut film will take place in Kollywood. The buzz is that the film is going to be a family entertainer. We have come to know that Ramesh is the film's director and Dhoni's wife Sakshi has conceptualized the film.



The reports say that the film will feature Harish Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead roles. The talks are going on, and the official announcement of the same will be out soon.

Film's director Ramesh said in a note, "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer".

The team also announced that they are reaching out & also looking for various scriptwriters & filmmakers across all the languages to collaborate and are open to debutants too.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.