Deepavali wishes from 'Waltair Veerayya'

Team 'Mega154' made an announcement yesterday about a teaser that reveals the look of 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi & title of the project on the eve of Deepavali, and today Megastar comes in style to wish everyone Deepavali as 'Waltair Veerayya'.



Directed by K.S. Ravindra (Bobby), Chiru plays the role of a brute - pirate along the coast of Telugu states, while 'Mass Maharaj' Ravi Teja shall be seen in a pivotal role. As reported earlier, it is said that both stars shall be seen as siblings. Touted to be a drama thriller, Devi Sri Prasad is roped in to compose the music of the film, while the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



Although the date is yet to be announced, the makers have confirmed that the film shall be hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2023. Coincidentally, this film is colliding with their own project 'Veera Simha Reddy', starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. The look & title reveal of this project happened recently too.



Looks like the nostalgic rivalry of Sankranthi is back again, hoping this would be a great beginning of Telugu Cinema for 2023.

