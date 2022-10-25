Coloured Eggs to AP schools, Check to rotten eggs in the mid-day-meal

In an attempt to put a check to the irregularities prevailing in the implementation of mid-day-meal school in the government schools across the state, The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to serve coloured eggs to the students from now onwards.

There are allegations that the contractors who have been supplying eggs to the schools as part of the mid-day-meal scheme are distributing the rotten eggs which were the balanced eggs of the previous days to the students instead of the fresh ones. The parents also registered their complaints in this regard.

Taking serious note of the allegations against the contractors on supplying rotten eggs to the students and keeping the wellness of the school pupils in the mind, the state government has decided to supply coloured eggs to the schools.

According the officials concerned, the colour of the eggs will be changed on weekly basis. They said that every first of week a month eggs with blue colour will be supplied to the schools across the state as part of the mid-day-meal scheme. The pink coloured eggs in the second week, green coloured ones in the third week and purple coloured eggs will be supplied in the fourth week of every month. The officials are of opinion that with the implementation of supplying the coloured eggs to the schools on weekly basis will put a check on the supply of rotten eggs of the previous week by the alleged contractors.

But putting a political colour to the issue of coloured eggs, voices heard here and there that though blue colour of the ruling YSRCP took a place in the list of coloured eggs to be supplied to the schools the yellow colour of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) was nowhere found in the list.