Coconut water exposes Operation Lotus 

The remand report of the police on the infamous farmhouse poaching scam has all proves and evidence which has been pointing towards the BJP leaders who said that they don't have any contacts with three accused in the case. The remand report also mentioned the involvement of BJP Telangana in-charge Sunil Kumar Bhansal in Operation Akarsh.

According to the remand report, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, other three MLAs and the police took part in the joint operation. Accordingly, four secret cameras were installed in the farm house. spy cameras also used. The MLAs especially Rohith Reddy kept two voice recorders in their clothes while taking with the middlemen. After getting proves and evidences of the Operation Lotus, Rohith Reddy asked the farmhouse staff to bring coconut water, a code word where Rohith Reddy instructed ask as a signal to the police. After receiving the signal, the police entered the farmhouse. The trio Ramachandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swami shocked after seeing the police. As their task was completed, the four MLAs handed over all the devices to the police and left the place.

According to the remand report, the secret cameras installed at the farmhouse started functioning at 3.05 pm. Rohith Reddy along with the trio came to the farmhouse after five minutes. After one hour by 4.10 pm the three MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Harshavardhan Reddy and Rega Kantha Rao reached the venue. The MLAs held discussions with the thre accused for three-half hours. After Rohith Reddy used the code word Coconut Water, the police entered the scene and detained the trio.

The secret cameras recorded every moment of the accused clearly. The voice recorders installed secretly at the farm house has recorded voices of the accused that Rs.50 crore will be offered to each MLA if they switched their loyality to the saffron party. Voice recorder has similar voice of Ramachandra Bharathi saying that the same operation was conducted successfully in other states like Karnataka and Delhi. It also recorded a phone call made by Ramachandra Bharathi to a person called Tushar.

The police took a screen shot of an SMS sent by Ramachandra Bharathi to Sunil Kumar Bhansal which reads that they have to discuss an important issue related to Telangana. They also took screen shots of Whatsapp chats between Ramachandra Bharathi and Nanda Kumar. The Police also collected the whatsapp message which says that as many as 25 MLAs are ready to join, the message sent to a phone number on the name of 'Santosh BJP'. They also collected the details of as many as 50 MLAs belonged to the TRS and Congress parties.