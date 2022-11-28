CM KCR to inaugurate BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Complex on Jan 18

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has fixed the auspicious muhurat to the inauguration of BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat complex. The chief minister has said that he will take up the reigns of the governance from the new secretariat complex from January 18, 2023. He directed the officials of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department and the representatives of the Shapoorji Pallonji and Pallonji Company Pvt Ltd to complete the construction works and get ready the secretariat on or before the above said date.

Marking the new beginning at the secretariat complex, the chief minister's block located in the sixth floor will be inaugurated initially. The CM will enter his chamber at the scheduled auspicious muhurat in a traditional and grand manner. Then on wards, the officials from the chief minister's office (CMO) will perform their duties from the designated block at the secretariat along with the CM. Later the ministers and officials of their respective departments will take up their duties in the allotted blocks.

The new secretariat complex with green building concept has been built with an expenditure of Rs.617 crore, The secretariat which will be internationally recognized as Telangana head quarters has been equipped with highly secured networking system in order to avoid leakage of government data and hacking problems.