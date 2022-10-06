Clashes between Allu & Mega Family; Allu Aravind not happy!

Ali tho Saradaga is one of the talk shows in the Telugu entertainment space that enjoy a big fan base. Every week, comedian Ali invites guests to his show to interact with them on various interesting aspects of their careers and the film industry in general. Most of the episodes of the talk show garnered big attention from the audiences. Now, another interesting episode is on the cards. For the forthcoming episode, Ali invited Mega producer Allu Aravind as a chief guest.



Allu Aravind, who is enjoying big success with his Aha streaming service and the newly launched Allu Studios, seems to be unstoppable with work. A promo of their episode is out on Youtube already. It is trending on social media for a controversial question.



During the interaction, Ali questioned Allu Aravind if there are any clashes between the Allu family and the Mega family. The speculations of the same have been going viral on social media for quite some time, and Ali pointed out the same.



"You told me there won't be any controversial questions but only surprising ones. Is this a surprising question now?" asked Allu Arvaind, who is visibly pissed off with the question.



The full episode will be streamed on Sunday.