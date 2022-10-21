Cites UK PM Liz Truss's resignation, KTR mocks PM Modi over High unemployment & Inflation

At a time country's unemployment rate has increased to 7.8 percent in the month of October according to the latest data released by the Centre for Indian Economy (CMIE) where politics of divide and rule has been at the peak under the BJP rule at centre, a tweet posted by Telangana minister and the TRS working president KT Rama Rao on his twitter handle has been making the netizens to think about the sad facts for the nation.



Citing the announcement of UK PM Liz Truss on her resignation to the highest post by admitting her failure in tackle the economic instability in the country, KTR posted a tweet by mentioning the highest rate of unemployment, highest inflation, highest LPG rate where the common people in India unable to bear the financial burden in their kitchen and lowest value of Indian rupees in comparison to the US dollar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been in the Prime Minister's chair for the past eight-half years. The TRS working president indirectly expressed his displeasure towards the Indian Prime Minister who was not in a mood to admit his failures in all fronts.

The tweet posted by KTR reads as:

"Amused to read that UK PM Liz Truss resigned in less than 45 days for her failed economic policy!

In India, we have a PM who gave us;

Highest unemployment in 30 years

Highest Inflation in 45 years

Highest LPG price in the world

Lowest Rupee Vs USD

The tweet has been receiving tremendous response from the Indians across the world with high number of likes, comments and shares.