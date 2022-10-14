CID sleuths beaten me black and blue, TDP media coordinator complains to Judge

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state media coordinator Darapaneni Narendra was released on bail granted by the Judge at his residence in Guntur.

Earlier the CID officials brought him to the court on Thursday evening. As the court was closed they produced Narendra before the Judge at his residence.

The Judge asked Narendra that was he faced any trouble with the police.

He complained to the Judge that the CID police personnel has tortured him entire night. He said that five persons in plain clothes came there at midnight and physically attacked him till 5.30 am in the early morning. Narendra also complained that the persons in plain cloth also forced him to kneeling down for many times, attacked him with batons and beaten him after applied zandu balm to the injuries caused by them.