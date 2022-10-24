Chiyaan Vikram turns "Thangalaan" for Pa. Ranjith

Chiyaan Vikram's new project has been titled "Thangalaan". This film, directed by Pa. Ranjith has now got its title announcement poster revealed now. The fans are very excited to see this combination hitting the floors for a long time now. Pa. Ranjith is making sure to live up to the expectations.



Vikram plays the content-driven hero in this movie which features Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in the female lead characters. The others in the star-cast include Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, Anbu Durai, and a few more prominent actors.



It is already a known fact that the film's story is set against the backdrop of Kolar Gold Field. Billed to be an action entertainer, the film is being made on a big budget.



A. Kishore is handling the cinematography and GV Prakash Kumar is composing music. Tamizh Prabha is the co-writer of this film.

