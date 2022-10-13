Chiranjeevi is not guilty of Acharya failure

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently came up with an interesting film titled Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film has become a big hit at the box office. Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Acharya. The movie was a flop. Many criticized Chiranjeevi for the film's failure and credited him for the same. However, Chiranjeevi gave a clarity today that he is not guilty of the film's failure.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi has given a clarity on the film that he just did what his director Koratala asked him to do. Chiru made comments which were in a way crediting the failure of the film to the director.

On the other hand, there are also rumors that Chiranjeevi refused to give back his remuneration for the film. But, the actor has openly confessed that he gave his remuneration back.

"Both I and Ram Charan returned 80 percent of the remuneration to the film's producers," said Chiranjeevi, adding that he is not guilty of the film's failure.

Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Tanikella Bharani and others are a part of the film.