Chiranjeevi gave inputs for every scene - Mohan Raja

There is a talk in the industry that Megastar Chiranjeevi involves in script works a lot. It is often rumoured that he seeks changes in the script regularly and comes up with his own inputs.

Director Mohan Raja defended this style of Chiranjeevi. Recently, both of them scored a hit with their film Godfather. Speaking at the success meet of the movie, Mohan Raja said that he will beat people who say Megastar interferes in script works quite often.

"If anyone says that Megastar interferes in story works, I will beat them up. (to Chiru) Sir, we are fools if we don't use your experience. There is his input in every scene of the film. He gives us the challenge to come up with a better version of every scene."

"He should do it. He should order us to make the script better and we have to follow him. That's it. (to Chiru) Satisfying you is our job sir. We did it and that is the reason why Godfather became a mega-blockbuster," he further added.

Godfather features Nayanthara, Satya Dev, Salman Khan and Murali Sharma in the other key roles. Thaman composed the music for it.