Chandrababu writes Open Letter out of Frustration

The political analysts felt that, at a time entire nation has been celebrating Constitution Day by paying tributes to the constitution-makers including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu took this occasion to his advantage and tried to provoke the people of Andhra Pradesh against the YSRCP government.



In an open letter, Chandrababu alleged that the arrogant YSRCP leaders are behaving as if what they pronounce is the constitution.

He called upon the people to protect the democracy by punishing the YSRCP leaders in the public domain. The TDP supremo also called upon the people to support the struggle taken up by his party in order to protect the constitution and human rights in Andhra Pradesh.

The political analysts said that it is not right to the opposition leader to misuse the sacred Constitutional Day for his party's existence. They also said that Chandrababu has written the open letter out of frustration, as the popularity of the ruling YSRC party is intact without any anti-incumbency, though the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy completed three years in his office.

The political analysts pointed their finger towards the content of the letter. One of the sentences in the letter, "Dr Ambedkar wrote the constitution by predicting the bad rulers like CM Jagan Reddy in future", is insulting the constitution with a political motive, they opined.

They also said that the former chief minister has to think twice before misusing the constitution to gain political mileage with an open letter.