Chandrababu Naidu to tour AP for 2 months to clear route for Lokesh's Padayatra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu all set to resume his tour in Andhra Pradesh from November 4. According to the party sources, he will make public the failures of the state government in all fronts during his two-month-tour. A special committee was formed in the party head office to chalk out his route plan and other arrangements to the proposed tour. His tour in all parliament constituencies in the state was decided in the Mahanadu held in the month of May.

Accordingly, the former Chief Minister toured in two parliament constituencies and stopped it abruptly after heavy rains, cyclones and various other reasons. As there is no obstacles and hurdles in the near future, Chandrababu will tour remaining parliament constituencies in November and December.

The issues he is going to highlight during his tour including the worst condition of the roads, rise in unemployment, lack of job opportunities, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, non establishment of new industries, drastic hike in power tariff, physical attacks on the people belonged to the SC and the ST communities, the TDP sources said.

As per the tentative plan, Chandrababu will directly interact with people on the above said issues during his tour.

Meanwhile, party general secretary Nara Lokesh will take up his Padayatra in the state in the month of January next year after Sankranthi festival. The padayatra which will start from Kuppam in Chittoor district will be concluded at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. It is learnt that TDP chief has been planning to complete his state-wide tour before the launch of his son's padayatra. By all means, one has to consider Chandrababu's tour as a trail run to Lokesh's padayatra where the party supremo will ready the party leaders and the cadre in all parliament constituencies to make the padayatra a grand success.