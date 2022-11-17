Chandrababu Naidu starts Emotional Blackmailing after Pawan Kalyan plays Safe Game

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu seems to be suffered a lot with the recent one-to-one meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the JSP President Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam.

It is learnt that the BJP high command has been making its mind to announce Pawan Kalyan as chief minister candidate to the BJP-JSP alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, if everything goes well between the two parties at the time of elections. At the same time, the AP political stage has been echoed with two slogans where the first one is 'Give me a last chance please' by the TDP supremo Chandrababu and the other one is 'Give me one chance please' by the JSP president Pawan Kalyan keeping in view of the upcoming Assembly elections.

When Pawan Kalyan has been playing a 'safe game' in state politics, he still considered as youngest party president among the opposition leaders and he has more chances to achieve his goal, after considering his old-age factor the former chief minister is in a situation of 'do or die', which makes him to request the people to give him a last chance to rule the state by voting his party in the ensuing elections.

His opponents have been terming the Chandrababu's slogan of last chance please as one sort of making 'emotional black mailing' with people. They said that the TDP national president has been paying heavy price with his 'one man show' in the yellow party and his son, party general secretary Lokesh's lack of leadership quality to lead the TDP has forced Chandrababu to give a slogan 'Give me a last chance please' among the people during his visit to Kurnool district recently.

Though the above said slogans seemed to be attractive in nature, one has to wait to watch which slogan will work out among these two as there is a lot of time to conduct Assembly poll.