CEC appoints Miryalaguda RDO as Returning Officer of Munugode by-poll

The Central Election Commission has transferred Jagannatha Rao, the returning officer of the Munugode by-elections following a controversy over the allocation of symbols to the independent candidates. The EC has taken swift action in the wake of allegations that Jagannath Rao acted arbitrarily in the matter of allotment of symbols to Yuga Tulasi Party candidate Kolishetti Siva Kumar and entrusted Miryalaguda RDO Rohit Singh with the responsibility of the by-elections.

Yuga Tulsi candidate Siva Kumar said that he was allotted the road roller symbol on October 17 and was changed to a Baby walker on October 18. On the night of the 17th, the TRS party protested not to assign symbols like road roller, cap, and chapati roller, which are similar to their car symbol.

Siva Kumar complained to the Election Commission on Wednesday that the signs have been changed in 24 hours and said that he was unable to contact the Election Returning Officer for an explanation.

However, the Central Election Commission issued an order transferring the returning officer today. It seems that Siva Kumar has been allocated with a road roller and an official announcement is yet to come.

However, Telangana Minister KTR strongly criticized the decision of the Election Commission. He said that the manner of the Central Election Commission is not correct and asserted that this is an example of how the BJP misuses the constitutional systems.