CBN to wear the hat of God Father to Former JD & JP in AP Politics

Keep aside the mudslinging program between the leaders and the cadre of the political parties like the TDP, the YSRCP and the Jana Sena Party with abusive language for a while. It seems that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu back to active politics in Andhra Pradesh with full strength though he made Hyderabad his home. It is learnt that he wanted more stake holders to his united fight against the Jagan rule in order to save democracy in the state apart from the Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

According to the reliable sources in the TDP, he wanted to play the role of God Father to the well known former civil servants and retired police officers to make their entry in AP politics in a way to make his plans success in Assembly elections which will be held in two years.

It is learnt that the former chief minister eyed on the former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshmi Narayana and Lok Satta Party founder-president Jayaprakash Narayan aka JP who have been keen to contest from MP seats in the next general elections in Andhra Pradesh.

JP, a native of Ongole district, is a new entry in AP politics, lost his deposit in Malkajgiri Parliament constituency in 2014 general elections in Telangana, showing interest to contest from Ongole or Vijayawada in the next general elections according to the reliable sources.

Former JD VV Lakshmi Narayana wanted to contest from the Visakhapatnam MP seat in the ensuing elections as an independent candidate where he defeated from the same seat in 2019 elections on Jana Sena Party ticket.

The duo is popular among the youngsters as former officers with integrity and best motivational speakers with abundance of knowledge.

According to the reliable sources in the TDP, talks are going on between the party big wigs and the duo about an understanding to reach between the two sides. It is learnt that though JP will contest in the poll on behalf of Lok Satta Party, the TDP will support his candidature in a big way. Similarly, Former JD VV Lakshmi Narayana will also get support from the TDP though he is going to contest as an independent candidate from the Visakhapatnam Parliament seat.