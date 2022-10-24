CBN believes in negative publicity, relies on social media heavily

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandra Babu Naidu in a last ditch effort has been making many attempts to move the party towards the winning shore in the ensuing Assembly elections. According to party sources, though equipped with more than 40-year-old career in politics, he is not ready to take count of the young breed of politicians including his son Lokesh and Jana Sena party head Pawan Kalyan when it comes to the crucial poll war in the state within two years.



It is learnt that the outcome of the surveys conducted by the party cadres as well as outsourcing poll strategists has clearly pointed out that as of now there no anti-incumbency threat to the Jagan rule in the state. At the same time the surveys predicted the same for another two years as the YSRCP ruled state government has been efficiently implementing the pro-people schemes and welfare programs all over Andhra Pradesh, the majority people of the state are looking at Jagan as their messiah like his father later YS Rajasekhar Reddy who took people welfare centric measures during his stint as chief minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The highly reliable sources in the TDP say that, based on the survey outcome, Chandra Babu decided to sail with Pawan Kalyan in the ensuing elections. But after considering the Jana Sena party chief as the only crowd pulling leader than the vote pulling leader, the TDP supremo has been roping many strategies including negative publicity against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. Accordingly, the social media wing iTDP is geared up to create Memes against the ruling leaders including chief minister YS Jagan, ministers and other key leaders both on the personal as well as political front. According to the party sources, the Memes with a duration of two minutes on issues like Amaravati movement, the police highhandedness against the women in Padayatra, Daspalla land issue in Visakhapatnam. The TDP chief of the hope that the memes created against the ruling party will spread on the social media platforms like a wild fire will attract the voters towards the yellow party and bring back him the power in the next elections which he had lost three years ago.