Can Vantalakka charm work for NC22?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film in the direction of Venkat Prabhu. After the release of Maanadu, the director wanted to remake the film in Telugu, but he decided to come up with a straight Telugu film. The film marks his debut as a director in Tollywood. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in the film. Interestingly, Premi Viswanath, who is popularly known as Vantalakka to the Telugu audiences, has come on board.

Sharing an update over the same, the team wrote, "Welcoming the Television Queen and Versatile Actress #PremiVishwanath on board for our #NC22"



Premi Vishwanath shot to fame with her portrayal as Vantalakka/Deepa in the Telugu TV Serial Karthika Deepam. She is going to play a crucial role in the film. At the same time, the makers also roped in Arvind Swamy, Sharath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premgi Amaren, Sampath Raj, and Priyamani to play important roles in the film.



Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja will work on the film's soundtrack. Srinivasa Chittori is the film's producer.



We have to see Premi's charm work for the film.

