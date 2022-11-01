Can Mega hero score a hit?

Mega hero Allu Sirish is currently busy with the promotions of his next film titled Urvasivo Rakshasivo. The film is creating a special interest among the audiences. The film was earlier titled Prema Kadhanta. Later, the makers changed the title of the movie. The film's pre-release event was held in Hyderabad the other day. Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the event as a chief guest and it has given a right push to the film.

In fact, the film was supposed to have a box office clash. Had everything went well, we could have seen Shakuntalam and Urvashivo Rakshasivo clashing at the box office. Many expressed a doubt that if Allu's hero can withstand Samantha or not. But, Samantha has slipped from the box office clash.

Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles in the film Urvashivo Rakshasivo. There are good expectations on the film which is hitting the screens on the 4th of November. The film's pre-release buzz is not very encouraging. But, we have to see if the Mega hero Sirish can come back to the success.