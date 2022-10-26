Bullet Song at Diwali celebrations in Suriya's home

Bullet Song is one of the few tracks that went viral all over the country this year. Since its release, we have seen this song playing at many events. Even on social media, netizens made various reels on the hook step of this song.

Now, actor Suriya's family danced to this song along with senior actress Radhika Sarathkumar during their Diwali celebrations.

Radhika celebrated Diwali and Suriya's family. This morning, she took to Twitter to share a few pictures from their celebrations.

In one of the video clips, we can see Radhika and Karthi shaking their legs to the Bullet Song along with the other family members. This video is now going viral all over social media.

Bullet Song is from the film The Warrior. Directed by Lingusamy, this movie features Ram and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles.







