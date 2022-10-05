BRS will make a mark in the next year's Karnataka elections: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president Kalavakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday who held the Party General Body meeting and passed the resolution to convert the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party to Bharath Rashtra Samithi has said that they had to make a mark in the next year's Karnataka elections and hoist the BRS flag there.



Speaking on the occasion, the TTD supremo has put forth the reasons before the media as to why he had to launch Bharath Rashtra Samithi and opined that the politics in the country have turned filthy and there is a need for a change. He said he had come forward to a great cause to bring radical changes in the country in all aspects and clarified that politics is a task for him.

Stating that the condition of farmers in the country is very bad, KCR said that most of the people suggested he not limit TRS only to a state and expand it across the country. KCR took potshots at the central government alleging that it has failed in all areas and asserted that it took a big decision to expand the Telangana model development to the country. The chief minister stated that the main agenda of BRS is to focus on the welfare of farmers who are the backbone of the country.

On this occasion, Kumaraswamy who was in Hyderabad said that his party will contest along with BRS in the elections to be held in Karnataka next year. He said that JDS MLAs will travel all over the country with KCR.

Lauding the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, Kumaraswamy hoped that a similar scheme is implemented all over the country. He said KCR is a visionary leader and wished all the success to the BRS.

Earlier, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao hosted a breakfast for the former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and his brother along with the leaders of other parties in the morning.