Bridge collapsed at Andavelli village in Komuram Bheem Asifabad district

A bridge over the Peddavagu stream at Andavelli village in Kagaznagar of Komuram Bheem Asifabad district collapsed on Tuesday night, which led to the disruption of transport facilities to Kagaznagar and Dahegam mandals. As many as 52 villages have faced the difficulty for transportation.

It is learned that the bridge is said to have collapsed due to the heavy rains lashing the district for some time now. Upon the complaint by the locals that the bridge is crumbling in August, the officials came and inspected the bridge and stopped the traffic from the bridge after realizing that there is a possibility of collapse at any moment. Due to this, people are traveling through alternative routes.

However, the bridge suddenly collapsed on Tuesday night and as there was no one on the bridge at that time, a major mishap was averted. With this, the officials breathed a sigh of relief. The locals are asking the authorities to take steps to build the collapsed bridge soon.

Meanwhile, Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa along with officials inspected the bridge and assured that all the possible measures would be taken for the restoration of the bridge.