Brahmotsavam gift to contract employees, TTD appoints Pay Revision Commission

Here is good news to the employees who have been working on contract basis at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The TTD trust board has appointed Pay Revision Commission (PRC) to revise their salaries at regular intervals. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has termed the appointment of the PRC as a Brahmotsavam gift to the contract employees. The announcement was made at a meeting held by the TTD trust board recently. The meeting announced a number decisions including allowing devotees to have Uttara Dwara or Vaikunta Dwara darshanam for 10 days from January 2, 2023.

"As many as 25,000 Sheegra darshanam each priced at Rs.300 and 50,000 Sarva darshanam (free darshanam) tickets will be issued on daily basis for the 10 days in three shifts from January 1", TTD executive officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said after the meeting.

The meeting also decided to allow the VIPs to have break darshan on January 2 marking the auspicious Vaikunta Ekadasi.

The TTD trust board also approved to change VIP break darshan timings to 8 am. "The change in VIP break darshan timings will help normal devotees who have been waiting hours together to have a glimpse of presiding deity. They will allowed without any delay after early morning rituals of Sri Venkateswara Swamy instead of the VIPS who will be there to have a break darshan" , TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has said.

The meeting also decided to erect Balalayam on February 23, 2023 in order to commence the works of gold plating to the Ananda Nilayam of Srivari Temple at Tirumala.