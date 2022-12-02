Brahmani's Daredevil expedition draws netizens' attention

Brahmani Nara became sensation on social media with her recent daredevil expedition to Ladakh. The adventurous videos of the Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited went viral on social media, where the netizens surprised to see another side of her life.

Though she was popularly known as the granddaughter of the matinee idol NT Rama Rao she always prefer to maintain low profile.

The daughter of Tollywood star hero Nandamuri Balakrishna became a debatable point among the people from all walks of life her bike tour on the slopes of Ladakh became a debatable point, after Brahmani participated in 'The Ladakh Quest', an adventurous trip organized by Young Presidents Organization (YPO), where young industrialists and chief executive officers (CEOs) of various companies hold membership in the YPO.

She rides the yellow colour bike, where the colour represents Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was headed by her father-in-law Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

To make the expedition, a memorable one, the organizers of the 'The Ladakh Quest' made a short film, where the bikers shared their experience on the sloppy hills.



"It is 6.30 in the morning. Ladakh looks fantastic and beautiful. We are on the way to Thiksey Monastery and eagerly waiting to get actual spiritual experience by meditating there", Brahmani said in the short film with a pleasant look.