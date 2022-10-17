Bollywood actor as Ram's father

Ram Pothineni and Boyapati Srinu are collaborating together for an interesting film that is yet to get a title. The film is creating a special interest in the trade already. Billed to be a powerful action drama, the movie is reportedly in production mode now.



Meanwhile, we have come to know that Ram Pothineni will put up weight for the film. He will be seen in a dual role and to show a variation in the same, the actor will go around 118 kgs.

On the other hand, Boyapati Srinu is planning to bring a Bollywood actor on board to play Ram's father in the film. If the reports are believed to be true, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will play the father of Ram in the movie.

The talks are currently going on and the official confirmation of the same is expected to be out soon. The film will have a pan-India release.