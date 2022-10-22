BJP's self goal on Munugode leads to desertions of party leaders to TRS

The BJP high command has been in self retrospection after most of its leaders and the cadre of Telangana in forefront to join the TRS on the wake of saffron bandwagon's self goal in Munugode in view of the ensuing by-election to the Assembly constituency.

Seems to be confirming the defeat of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy in the by-poll BJP leaders especially from the BC community K Swamy Goud, Dr. Dasoji Sravan and Budida Lakshmaiah Goud joined the TRS recently. With this, three leaders return back to their home party with grand reception.

The desertion of key BJP leaders became significant when chief minister, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has been making preparations to take up his poll campaign in Munugode for three days tentatively from Oct 29 to 31.

On the other hand, the BJP ruled Central Government has been facing criticism from the weavers on its decision to impose five percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on handloom products. Creating more trouble to the BJP candidate's prospectus, according to the latest reports, as many as 30,000 voters from weavers' community are going to take a decisive part in the ensuing by-poll may distance themselves from the Lotus symbol. To rub salt into the wound, Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao has launched a post card movement and called upon the people to send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the decision to impose GST on handloom products.

Like a saying from Mahabharata 'Karnudi Chaavuku Koti Kaaranaalu' (Many reasons behind Karna's death), the issue of Rs. 18000 crore contract works also denting the image of the saffron party not only in Munogode but also entire Telangana.

By considering the above said factors, the poll pundits are of opinion that now the main contest is drawn between the TRS and the Congress and the BJP will have to adjust with third position in the by-poll. According to them, the saffron party candidate may lose his deposit.

By and large, sensing the defeat of the BJP candidate and vexed with the anti-Telangana attitude of the BJP ruled central government most of the leaders from the saffron bandwagon has been making plans to join the TRS by instilling confidence on leadership of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.