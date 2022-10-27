BJP's horse-trading resembles 7-year-old Cash for Vote Scam

Unable to digest the fact of losing the deposits in the ensuing Munugode by-poll, the BJP bigwigs stooped low by trying to lure the TRS MLAs with posts, contracts and money to make them switch their loyalty to the saffron party.



According to the political analysts, the recent horse trading at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad has resemblance with the 7-year-old cash for vote scam. The then cash for vote scam tried to lure the nominated MLA where as the latest scam under the direction of the BJP high command has targeted four elected MLAs.

Based on the tip off by the MLAs, the Cyberbad Police has raided a Farm house at Aziz Nagar of Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and where some persons have been luring TRS MLAs Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet) , B Harshavardhan Reddy(Kollapur), Rega Kanta Rao (Pinapaka) and Pilot Rohit Reddy(Tandur) with money, contracts and posts if the said MLAs switch their loyalty to the party which they proposed. Later the police said that they arrested three persons in the farm house.

One of the MLAs Guvvala Balaraju has said that they were nowhere connected with the incident and they reached the farmhouse after one of their friends has invited them to the farm house.

Meanwhile TRS Chennur MLA Balka Suman has alleged the arrested persons on behalf the BJP had offered each MLA an amount of Rs.100 crore, posts and contracts.

According to the reliable sources, In order to save their face in the coming up Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections after sensing party candidate's debacle in the ensuing Munugode by-poll , the BJP bigwigs resorted to horse trading to lure four MLAs from the ruling TRS in Telangana. They said that in order to divert the attention of the people from the horse-trading, the party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the ruling TRS party has insulted Hindu society by showing the involvement of a priest in the farm house incident.