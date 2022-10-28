BJP's 2-week plan fails to lure the TRS MLAs

The BJP's plan to lure four TRS MLAs to bring them in to its fold has miserably failed though it chalked the plan two weeks back.



The sources have been showing the recent developments in the saffron party and the statements given by the prominent state leaders as a curtain raiser to the infamous horse trading in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad,

They said that party bigwigs in Telangana have been sending feelers that there is another by-poll in the state after the Munugode by election.

In recent times, none other than Rajya Sabha member K Laxman who is one step ahead of the other leaders in the party has made it clear that one more by-election to any of the Assembly seats in Telangana very soon.

Showing the joining of former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud in to their party, over enthusiast saffron leaders has also gave statements that a ruling party MLA belonged to the community of former MP will join the BJP at any moment and by-poll to that particular Assembly constituency will be held in the month of January or February next year.

According to the most reliable sources, the meeting of the state BJP affairs in-charge Shiv Prakash and co in-charge Arvind Menon with party state leaders at the party state office in Hyderabad almost two weeks ago also more suspicious about the BJP's plans, when the leaders preferred to stay in state capital instead of taking part in poll campaign at Munugode.

The sources said that after the recent horse trading which aimed to bring four TRS MLAs in to its fold came to limelight, where the MLAs themselves informed the Police about the infamous scam, the BJP bigwigs has instructed its leaders to put an end to such type of activities for the sake of Party's existence in Telangana.