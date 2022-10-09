BJP will install meters to agriculture motors if voted, alleges Harish Rao

The war of words continues between the TRS and BJP leaders ever since the notification has released for the Munugode by-election. Telangana Minister for Finance on Sunday come hard at the BJP and said that the BJP government will set up meters for agriculture motors if voted and asked the people to chose whether they want BJP or TRS



The minister who held the press conference at Telangana Bhavan refuted the allegations leveled by the state and union leaders against the TRS government recently. He slammed BJP for trying to woo the people with money and alleged that they had booked 200 cars and 2000 motorcycles to distribute to the people. He alleged that the TRS is using its office to win the by-poll at any cost by influencing the people. The minister warned that the list of cars and bikes purchased to distribute to the people will be given to the Central Election Commission.

Harish Rao alleged that the center will install meters for the motors of voted for BJP and suggested that people should decide whether they want meters for motors or TRS the party, which works for the development of the country.

Reacting sharply to the Tantrik remarks of Bandi Sanjay, Harish Rao fumed at the latter stating that their party works for Loktantra. He said TRS is not the party that relies on such filthy politics as BJP and asked Bandi Sanjay to join in Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh to learn Black magic. The minister also rubbished the allegations made by the union minister Nirmala Sitaraman and challenged her to release white paper on the job recruitments.

Harish said that KCR's development model and welfare schemes will help the TRS to secure a grand victory in the Munugode by-election.