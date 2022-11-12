BJP State President fails to impress Narendra Modi

BJP State President of Andhra Pradesh Somu Verraju failed to utilise an opportunity to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi at State BJP Core committee meeting, when the later visited the state.



According to party sources, when the meeting is going on seriously, all of a sudden, Narendra Modi asked Somu Verraju how many districts are in the state. By knowing or without knowing, when the party state president said there are 21 districts in the states, the other leaders who attended the meeting, corrected him by saying that it is 26. He also failed to give the details of total number of mandals in the state, when the Prime Minister asked.

Narendra Modi spent most of his time to have a patient hearing to the leaders in the meeting which lasts for 90 minutes. It is learnt that the leaders who are favourable to the Telugu Desam Party has complained about the YSRCP government in the state. After eliciting opinions from all leaders, Modi suggested them to fight against public problems, which is the only way to strengthen the saffron party in the state.

The party sources said that, the Prime Minister recollected the once party's poor performance in states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Though the BJP came to power in Gujarat and Karnataka states, when it comes to Andhra Pradesh nothing was changed from party side at state level, he pointed out.

Narendra Modi asked the party leaders to take the welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by the central government to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

He didn't mention Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party in the meeting which became a hot topic among the BJP leaders and cadre.