BJP sees a Brand Ambassador in Swami Vivekananda to Saffronise Education System

The BJP has been giving innovative ideas to the budding politicians and political parties on how to garner votes from school level. The idea is nothing but paint the official colour of the party on the walls and classrooms of the nearby school so that the colour will be registered forever in the minds of the would-be-voters.



The BJP launched a scheme to paint saffron colour to as many 7,500 newly constructed class rooms in the government schools across Karataka.

If one can go through the recent happenings in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the party has been seeing a brand ambassador in Swami Vivekananda to saffronise the education system in the state. The saffron party turned the state to a laboratory to make experiments of hindutva and saffronisation in the guise of development and protecting the age-old Indian culture and traditions.

Now it wants to paint the saffron colour, the party's official colour in the minds of the students across the state. After came to know that most of the students in India treat Swami Vivekananda as their role model and follow his sayings in reaching their targets, the Karnataka state government saw a brand ambassador in the world famous monk to saffronise the education system in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the scheme 'Viveka' by laying foundation stone to government high school at Madiyaal in Kalburgi district on children's day, without mentioning the name of first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, marking his birth anniversary on the same day.

As the scheme to paint saffron colour to the class rooms received severe criticism from educationalists, members of opposition party leaders and people from various walks of life across the state, the ruling party leaders in Karnataka pointing their finger to Swami Vivekananda in preferring the colour saffron. They started arguing that what went wrong with the colour when the world-famous-monk wore the robes of the same colour while representing India across the world. They demanded the Congress party leaders to remove the saffron colour in their party flag if they have any objection in seeing the colour.

The BJP-ruled government in Karnataka also criticised its opponents who are always mud sling against the ruling party whenever it brings any 'progressive' reforms in the state.