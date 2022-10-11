BJP IT Cell Chief dictates Facebook and Instagram

The convener of Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell Amit Malviya has been dictating terms and conditions to the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram regarding removal of a particular post from the above said platforms at his will.

Meta Company, owned by Mark Zuchkerberg, which runs the two social media platforms, has made Amit Malviya as a part of its 'XCheck' program that allowed a list of important accounts from its platforms. The account holders who have been part of the 'XCheck' program with high number of followers in millions like Brazilian football star Neymar will get special privileges from the Meta Company.

But it is a million dollar question how an account holder like Amit Malviya who has 15,000 followers on Facebook and less than 5,000 followers on Instagram become a part of the 'Xcheck' program with special privileges. There are allegations that the two social media platforms have been functioning in support of some political parties. In India also it has been alleged that the above said social media platforms working in tune with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A web portal called The Wire has exposed the fact that it is not all an allegation it is a naked truth.

With the authority of special privileges under 'XCheck' program, Amit Malviya can report on any posts on the above said platforms and the prescribed posts will be removed automatically from the social media platforms immediately without any human interference and without any review. Though the Meta Company has been maintaining the 'XCheck 'program secretly, the US based Wall Street Journal exposed the program publicly.